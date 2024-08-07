Simone Biles has a fresh new 'do!
As she closes out another award-winning Olympic season, the star gymnast is celebrating with long, flowing, loose curls.
Biles posted a selfie of her new look on her Instagram story, in which she's seen smiling while sitting in a vehicle. Her look was paired with glowing neutral makeup, a diamond necklace and small hoop earrings.
Biles' hairstylist Brenton Diallo was also tagged, and he reposted the snap with a heartwarming caption.
"What A Magical Morning!" Diallo wrote. "Reuniting With The GOAT! My Sis From Another Miss The Gorgeous and Incredibly Gifted @simonebiles ILY BB What An Honor It Is To Do Your Hair."
He continued, "We Go Back Now 8 Years Now And I Couldn't Be More Honored To Come Slay Your Hair When You're On Top Of The World. Ps 8 Years Woof We GROWN Grown haha. ❤️ YOU!"
Biles responded to Diallo's post, writing, "gold medal stylist babyyyyy."
The 11-time Olympic medalist's new look comes shortly after she called out those criticizing her hair during the Paris Games.
"Don't come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it's like 9,000 degrees ... oh & a 45 min ride," Biles captioned a video posted to her Instagram story on July 30.
She followed the first clip with another of herself with the caption, "Gonna hold your hand when I say this ... next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON'T."
Biles previously addressed public and social media commentary abut her hair in an interview with Elle last month, saying, "I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional. But I'm not embarrassed about it anymore."