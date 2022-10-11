Katrina Scott is embracing her postpartum body and empowering her young daughter to feel confident about herself as well.

The model posted two selfies on Saturday wearing a black bra and leggings while posing in front of a bathroom mirror. In the second, her daughter Isabelle is seen kissing her mother's stomach.

"mommy, do you have a baby in your belly?" she wrote in the caption of the post, quoting her daughter. "No sweetheart. This is mommy's belly and it's totally normal and beautiful to look like this after having a baby… or not having a baby actually. All curves are beautiful, my love."

Isabelle then asked to kiss her mom's belly, Scott said.

"sure can. I love this belly -- and both you and your sister," she wrote.

“I love your belly too," Isabelle responded, according to Scott.

The Sports Illustrated model and fitness entrepreneur wrote that her daughter "loved kissing my tummy when her baby sister Colette was inside… and it makes me so happy that she loves kissing my belly still… even though it’s just me inside. It was a home for her and Colette to grow."

"Let's teach our children that our bodies are beautiful no matter the chapter," she added. "Let's not tell our girls (and boys) that they ruined our bodies while we created them… rather they made us love and appreciate our bodies even more. It's a safe place for them. Let’s change the narrative so that our babies grow up loving themselves and the skin they're in."

Since posting, Scott's empowering moment with her daughter has captured the attention of tens of thousands of Instagram users, with many others cheering on her message of body positivity.

Scott had another special body-positive moment in May, when she made history as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's first visibly pregnant model. She gave birth a few short weeks later.

"Humbled, honored, and beyond grateful for this moment with SI SWIMSUIT," Scott wrote alongside an Instagram post sharing the feature. "I grew up admiring all the women in this iconic publication and to now be part of it is absolutely surreal."

"Every chapter of a woman's body is remarkable… at times difficult, but we're always resilient -- we always find a way," she continued. "I hope when women pick up the issue this week, that they see themselves in the pages. I hope that all the women out there praying to grow their family through their fertility journey see themselves too."

Scott concluded her post with an inspiring note.