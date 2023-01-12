German supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at the age of 56.

Vogue reported Patitz's death on Wednesday.

Patitz's New York agent, Corinne Nicolas of the Model CoOp agency, confirmed the news telling People that the cause of death was breast cancer.

Patitz graced some of the biggest fashion magazine covers in the 1980s and 1990s.

She was also known for starring in George Michael's famous "Freedom '90" music video.

Patitz was born in Germany and raised in Sweden, but later lived much of her life in California. She rose to fame after legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh photographed her in 1988 and was often touted as one of the "original" supermodels alongside greats such as Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

"So sad to hear of the passing of the beautiful @tatjanapatitz," Crawford wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday evening. "We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious. Sending my condolences to her family -- especially the son she adored. RIP"

Others messages of support poured in across social media this week, including one from the Peter Lindberg Foundation.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's," the foundation tweeted Wednesday morning. "We would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly [her son] Jonah. She will be immensely missed."

Patitz gave birth to her son Jonah in 2004. She often celebrated him on Instagram, posting birthday wishes and photos of his art. According to Vogue, she once described Jonah as "my source of happiness."

Fabian Bimmer/AP German model Tatjana Patitz poses during a photo call of German catalog company Otto in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 14, 2006.

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement following the model's death. "She was far less visible than her peers -- more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable -- and that had its own appeal."