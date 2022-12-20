Alyssa Milano went into her recent birthday with a beautiful bare-faced selfie and inspiring words.

While wearing a gray Yankees T-shirt, the "Who's the Boss" star posted a makeup-free moment on Instagram saying "This is 50. No filter. No makeup. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service and count my blessings."

She went on to express gratitude for being present with where she currently is in life.

"I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time."

Rounding out her post, Milano also mentioned that she still has so much to look forward to adding, "It's even been okay to look back where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed."

Empowering her fans and followers to "keep going," she also thanked everyone for all their support and birthday wishes.

Since posting, Milano's post has been liked more than 107,000 times along with fans sharing kind words and sentiments.

"Gorgeous. Wishing you every blessing for the next fifty," said "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty.