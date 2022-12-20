Shana Everson has captured the attention of social media after posting an image of herself wearing very long knotless box braids that are red, white and green.

Near the center of the tri-colored look is the face of the iconic fictional character "Grinch" from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Everson, who lives in Syracuse, New York, topped the look with a red Scully cap and matching red outfit.

"I try to be original and think outside the box so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL and holiday-themed braids," Everson told "GMA."

She continued, "As Christmas approached I thought, what would be a better character than the Grinch?"

Everson, known as Braidedbyshana on TikTok, has captured the attention of over 1 million people with her Grinch-inspired braids.

She said it took about three days to complete and her best advice to anyone trying to recreate the look is to have patience because it's a tedious process.

Everson has been braiding since she was a young child and learned by watching her older sister braid hair. Through the years, she has practiced on her cousins and friends. "Being good with our hands just runs in the family," said Everson.

She also said teaching women how to properly care for their natural hair is one of her passions.

In the past, Everson has created other intricate braided looks such as a Halloween-themed pumpkin face. She's also done sport-themed braids inspired by the New York Knicks, Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers.