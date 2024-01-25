Disneyland Paris has reopened the doors of its landmark five-star hotel following a royal reimagination.

As the third largest hotel owner-operator in France, and No. 1 among European theme parks, Disneyland Paris blends magic, service and immersive storytelling for families, offering 5,700 rooms and suites.

Disneyland Paris reopened the doors of its landmark hotel, Jan. 25, 2024, following a complete re-imagination for the lobby, guest rooms, suites and more. Sylvain Beche/Disneyland Paris

"The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families," Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today."

The Disneyland Hotel has given its grand lobby a red-carpet treatment for guests upon entry, which was inspired by the libraries of world-famous French castles, blending prestigious materials in a symphony of ivory and gold tones. A massive chandelier made of Bohemian crystal to represent Sleeping Beauty Castle hangs from the center of the lobby, extending ribbons of light all the way up to the wood and marble mezzanine, where 15 exclusive dioramas are displayed, paying tribute to how Walt Disney and his artists used to deepen the art of storytelling through the multiplane camera.

Guests will receive a fairytale welcome in the lobby from a Royal Greeter, who invites them to become part of the royal story, while La Troupe Royale Disney -- a duo of comedians -- perform surprise sing-alongs and share interactive royal tales. La Troupe Royale Disney is also accompanied by a Disney Princess such as Cinderella, Rapunzel or Jasmine.

Disneyland Hotel has 487 rooms and suites in all -- 346 superior rooms, 83 deluxe rooms and an additional 41 rooms in the Castle Club, an exclusive hotel within the hotel, complete with a private lounge and Disney Princess breakfast. The Castle Club itself has 16 Signature Suites, one Princely Suite and one Royal Suite.

The rooms and suites feature all-new, elegant interiors, dream-inspiring artwork and subtle accents in the décor for guests to enjoy a royal Disney atmosphere in every detail. Plus, guests will sleep like queens and kings thanks to an exclusive pillow menu that offers a selection of seven types of pillows.

The detailed storytelling integration inside the Disneyland Hotel was made possible by the work of Disneyland Paris teams, including Walt Disney Imagineering and its unique collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios, combined with the excellence of French and European companies renowned for their expertise and savoir-faire in a wide range of artistic skills.

All Disneyland Hotel restaurants, bar, and lounges have also been reimagined to spotlight the diversity of Disney Animation royal stories while offering unique gourmet dining experiences infused with a French savoir-faire.

The Royal Portraits Gallery at The Royal Banquet Buffet Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and guests can feast amid a gallery of paintings portraying numerous Disney royal families, such as the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland", Prince John from "Robin Hood" or even Kronk from "The Emperor's New Groove."

Imagineers worked with craftsmen at Tissage des Flandres, from the heart of the historic textile basin of Northern France, to create original textiles for the space as well.

Guests who prefer table service dinner can dine in what looks like the ballroom scene from "Beauty and the Beast" at La Table de Lumière, inspired by the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles Castle.

The menu features French fine dining using local, gourmet delicacies and seafood fished off the coast of France. In addition to meat and rotisserie selections, the menu also includes a wide variety of plant-based options.

Royal Disney Couples, including Belle and her prince, Aurora and Phillip, or Tiana and Naveen will join diners for an interactive and unforgettable meal. Additional updates to the property include the first ever Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins with four double treatment rooms for classic and signature treatments for me-time, couples or children.

