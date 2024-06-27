A pair of pandas from China will soon have a new home in America's finest city -- San Diego, California.
The panda diplomacy ambassadors, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, are the first new set of pandas to make their way to the U.S. in 21 years.
Caretaker Huang Shan has been preparing the animals for the journey, including teaching them commands in English, and is traveling with the 3-year-old and 4-year-old bears to assist with the transition to their new home.
He said that Yun Chuan is active, outgoing and comes over when he hears caretakers footsteps, while Xin Bao is more sensitive, but smart and interested in the sounds of animals and birds.
A private farewell ceremony for the bears was held in Ya'an, where the pandas departed from on Thursday, with both Chinese dignitaries and representatives from the San Diego Zoo in attendance.
San Diego Zoo President and CEO Paul Baribault told "Good Morning America" this marks a poignant moment for the team.
"It is truly a moment where I get to pinch myself and think that I get to be a part of an organization that gets to do this," he said.
Baribault explained that the conservation team members "have to do a lot of preparation to make sure that [the pandas] are well taken care of through the whole journey" and said that the San Diego-based team, plus their China conservation partners, "will be on the travel with them -- it'll be a great trip."
As pandemonium builds stateside, visitors will have to wait a bit longer to catch a glimpse of the gentle giants while they get acclimated to their new home.