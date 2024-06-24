Chicago's famed landmark Cloud Gate, commonly referred to as "The Bean," has reopened after 10 months, just in time for summer travelers to snap photos of the reflective sculpture and capture the city's iconic skyline.
The mercury-inspired curved stainless steel structural wonder in Millennium Park was designed by London-based artist Anish Kapoor, in collaboration with a design and construction firm, and was first unveiled in 2004.
The enormous sculpture stands at 33 by 66 by 42 feet, and is made of "168 massive stainless-steel plates" cut into "precise shapes which were then pieced together like a puzzle and welded shut," according to the Millennium Park website.
"Once fully assembled, the 12-foot-high central arch provided a 'gate' to the concave chamber on the underside of the sculpture prompting Kapoor to formally name the piece Cloud Gate," the website notes.
Last August, the city gated and closed the iconic landmark due to construction in Grainger Plaza, which houses the sculpture.
The subsequent upgrades include new stairs, paver replacement, a waterproofing system, accessible ramps and other accessibility improvements, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
As of Sunday, the city said the gates that surrounded the sculpture during construction have been removed, and "The Bean" is officially back open to the public.
The city is now encouraging visitors to "come back and get your selfie!"
While there are more landscaping improvements for the Plaza planned for the coming weeks, the city said it will not impact access to Cloud Gate.