Disney Cruise Line has debuted its brand new island port of call in the Bahamas with the opening of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
Earlier this week, Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcomed the first guests with their version of Junkanoo, the country's annual festival of unity, for the inaugural voyage.
The one-of-a-kind tropical retreat and second island destination for the cruise line immerses guests in the spirit and culture of the Bahamas with signature Disney entertainment and adventures.
Lookout Cay, a 900-acre retreat located on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, was designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, who worked with local artists to reflect the essence of local traditions. It is full of nature trails, a water play area and beautiful beaches for families and adults.
"The goal for our team is to celebrate the Bahamas and the beauty of the island of Eleuthera," said Kevin Thomas, Walt Disney Imagineering creative director. "Rather than creating a fictional story here at Disney Lookout Cay, we are offering Guests an opportunity to relax, enjoy and experience the magnificent landscape and culture that abounds through the islands via expressions of art, music and storytelling."
The island destination is filled with dramatic structures designed to resemble vibrant, oversized seashells scattered along the coastline.
Bright, Bahamian-inspired colors and art greets guests at venues including the dining pavilions, bars and the Goombay Cultural Center, which is the focal point of Disney Lookout Cay.
"I am proud to have played a part in bringing this vision to life and believe that Disney's commitment to promoting cultural understanding and appreciation will leave a lasting impact on all who visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point," notable Bahamian artist Antonius Roberts said in a statement.
In an commitment to protect the natural beauty of the Bahamas, Disney said it worked to have as little impact on the environment as possible throughout the design, construction, and operation of Disney Lookout Cay.
Disney Cruise Line developed less than 16% of the site, leaving an overwhelming majority of the land in its natural state, and the company has also committed to sending zero waste to landfill. The company said 90% of the destination's energy demand will be from renewable sources.