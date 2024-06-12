Airbnb is adding to its Icons property listings, this time with a chance for Disney and Pixar fans to explore Team Riley's headquarters at a dwelling inspired by the highly anticipated Disney and Pixar animated sequel, "Inside Out 2."
The short-term rental company announced the new listing on Wednesday -- ahead of the film's theater release on Friday -- where host Joy will hand over the controls and invite guests to step inside Riley's mind and emotions.
The vibrant property is located in Nevada, just outside the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas, with the "control center" sitting high above the world in a tower with sweeping panoramic views.
Below, check out a first-glimpse from inside the various rooms, each dedicated to the different emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Fear, Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment.
Booking for the property will open online at 6 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 18 through June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, when the request period closes.
Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Las Vegas.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."