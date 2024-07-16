The Mirage Hotel and Casino has a whopping $1.6 million in unclaimed winnings that await its loyalty members looking to try their luck one last time before the famed Las Vegas casino closes its doors permanently.
On July 17, the 3,000 room resort and casino well known for its 40-foot volcano, dolphin habitat, and former home to Siegfried and Roy and their white tigers will officially cease operations.
But before the final cards are dealt on Wednesday, fans flocked in for one last shot at scoring some big money.
Final Bets at The Mirage Las Vegas
Before the hotel shutters next week to prepare for the arrival of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, The Mirage has $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots from slot machines and table games to dole out.
Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage Hotel & Casino, told ABC News the giveaway includes "about $12,000 over nine drawings -- to create a little excitement and just giveaway those last dollars."
According to Nevada state law, before a casino closes, it has to pay out any remaining funds to players.
How to get in on the gambling action at The Mirage
The betting bonanza that began on Tuesday continues through Thursday night with The Mirage giving out $200,000 per day.
On Friday and Saturday, that will increase to $250,000 and continue upwards with $1.2 million dollars in slot machine giveaways and the remaining $400,000 from table games.
In order to get in on the action, players must have a loyalty card, as is the case at most Las Vegas casinos from The Venetian to The Bellagio.
There will be random drawings every 30 minutes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and if a member swipes their card in a machine within two minutes of any drawing, they will then be eligible to win.
One winner will be randomly electronically selected for each drawing, and if you win, you get a voucher redeemable for cash.
An earlier version of this story was originally published on July 11, 2024.