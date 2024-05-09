'GMA' celebrates Minneapolis dance teacher
Sipa USA via AP, FILE
This Teacher Appreciation Week, Norwegian Cruise Line is extending an all-new year-round discount for teachers planning their next vacation.
Educators and staff from the U.S. and Canada can now get an exclusive 5% discount off the regular fare, plus a $50 onboard credit once they register and verify their status through NCL.
"We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders," Norwegian Cruise Line President David J. Herrera said in a statement with the newly announced promo.
This comes as a latest part of the cruise line's Giving Joy recognition program in its fifth year, which awards teachers with a free vacation.