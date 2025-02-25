"Good Morning America" got under the hood of Consumer Reports' top-rated car picks with an exclusive first-look at its findings on what makes the investment in a vehicle worth the price tag.
With the average price of a new car hitting near-record highs at more than $49,000, the nonprofit consumer organization, known for its independent product testing, put 50 popular cars through more than 50 tests, analyzing everything from emergency handling, ice-braking, off-roading and even a cargo test to determine how much luggage each trunk can fit.
Subaru Forester named Consumer Reports' top car pick for 2025
The Subaru Forester was named the top car overall and was atop the compact SUV category following a redesign for 2025 from the Japanese auto manufacturer.
What made this the winning vehicle, according to Consumer Reports, was its reliability, great fuel economy, ample cargo space, roomy front seats and great visibility.
One standout category with a wide range of consumer ratings was usability.
Alex Knizek, associate director of auto test development for Consumer Reports, told "GMA" the team saw "a lot of issues with usability -- the controls, that everything's moving towards touchscreen for example, and a lot more reliance on software."
"That can be great when it works really well, but it's also an opportunity for things to go wrong," Knizek said.
Consumer Reports' top cars of the year
The top pick in the small car category this year was the Nissan Sentra for its reliability and easy controls.
For midsize cars, Consumer Reports found the Toyota Camry topped the list for its comfort and user-friendliness.
And in the small truck category, the Ford Maverick rose above the rest for its size and simple controls.
Hybrid vehicles were a major theme among some of the top performers this year.
"You get better fuel economy," Knizek said. "They're often quieter and just as engaging to drive... you're not sacrificing a lot to go with the hybrid models."