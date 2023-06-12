"If there was something that I could start right now, [it would be to] ask the medical community just to make a small change to their routine, and add one more line to their checklist of things to do when they meet with people," he said. "When a pregnant person comes into their office for the first time and they're very excited and they start to talk to them about the future and appointments and ways to prepare and things to look out for, at the very end, they should say, 'We are going to be talking periodically about postpartum depression and the severity and different things you can do about it to prepare for the possibility.'"