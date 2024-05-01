A reality TV star's decision to talk about his experience as a new dad is shining a light on a lesser-known topic, paternal postpartum depression.
Leroy Garrett, a competitor on "The Challenge: All Stars," shared in an episode that he struggled with his mental health after the birth of his son Kingston Lee nearly two years ago.
Garrett and his fiancee Kam Williams, also a contestant on the Paramount+ show, share Kingston Lee, 23 months, and a 9-week-old daughter named Aria.
"My son has been one of the biggest blessings in my life, but when he came out, I was scared," Garrett said on the show. "I'm not trying to be perfect, but when I'm dead and gone, I want to be able to say that I did a great job with my child. All of this weight was just on my shoulders. Am I going to be a great dad?"
He continued, "I just wasn't happy and I couldn't describe why I was feeling that way."
Garrett said that after opening up to Williams, he began going to mental health counseling, which he said helped him "build tools" to cope.
In a later interview alongside Williams, Garrett spoke about postpartum depression, noting it was a condition he previously "didn't even know men could get."
Feelings of postpartum depression can be intense and longer-lasting compared to the "baby blues", which occurs after having a baby, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The condition is a common one among women, with around 1 in 8 women experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth, according to the CDC.
While postpartum depression in fathers is less known publicly, it is still common, with around 1 in 10 fathers experiencing it, research shows.
After Garrett, who did not reply to a request for comment, spoke out about his own battle with postpartum depression, his fiancee said she was glad he opened up about his feelings.
"I'm so happy that [Garrett] communicated that with me. Because usually with men, they always have to hide their feelings and you just have to, you know, be tough and strong," she said on "The Challenge." "And we definitely had that vulnerable moment throughout our relationship, which I think just makes us even stronger."
What to know about postpartum depression in fathers
Dr. Sheehan Fisher, a perinatal clinical psychologist whose focus is on fathers' mental health, said that a high-profile figure like Garrett speaking out about his experience with postpartum depression can help normalize it for men, in the same way postpartum depression was normalized when women spoke out publicly.
"It is just as important now for us to understand that men are vulnerable to depression and anxiety and other types of mental illness during the perinatal period at a heightening rate," Fisher, also an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told "Good Morning America."
Men are at the highest risk for postpartum depression three to six months after their child is born, but it can begin as soon as after conception, according to Fisher.
The term perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, or PMAD, which covers pregnancy and post-childbirth and a range of conditions including anxiety and depression, is also used to classify the mental health struggles that new moms and dads alike may endure.
Why some dads are affected by postpartum depression comes down to a mix of biological, environmental and genetic factors, according to Fisher.
"Men, just like moms, are going through a life transition that is brand-new to them, but it's unique for fathers right now because they don't really have a blueprint on how to be a father," he said. "Modern-day fathers are actually much more involved than their predecessors in family and child-rearing while also doing similar levels of work outside the home, so they're trying to balance this adjustment along with the stressors that come with it."
Biologically, Fisher said research has shown that men's testosterone levels do change during the perinatal period, which can be associated with changes in mood.
And genetically, if a man has a predisposed genetic risk for depression or anxiety, that can be activated by the stressors of new parenthood, according to Fisher.
New dads, he noted, are often not screened for perinatal mood and anxiety disorder in the same way that new moms may be. In addition, Fisher said men may have different symptoms of depression and anxiety that are not picked up on, which means the rates of PMAD among men may be underreported.
"One of the problems is that traditional measures of depression have a gender bias that doesn't really include how men experience and respond behaviorally to depression," Fisher said. "You may have a father who won't say, 'I've been crying,' or, 'I've been sad,' but they might say, 'I've been getting more irritable lately,' or, 'I'm hypersexual.'"
Other symptoms of postpartum depression in men, according to Fisher, may include behavioral changes like isolation, seeming down or withdrawn, not finding pleasure in normal activities, aggressiveness and having difficulty functioning at work and at home.
Research has shown that a dad's mental health can affect not only him and his partner, but also their child's physical health and mental health.
Fisher said the biggest takeaway for men should be that they are not alone.
"There's a whole community of fathers that are dealing with a similar experience," he said.
If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. Trained crisis counselors are available for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].