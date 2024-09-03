After undergoing what he described as "intensive inpatient treatment," Jax Taylor, a star of "Vanderpump Rules" and "The Valley" is opening up about his mental health.
Taylor, 45, shared on Instagram Monday that he was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD.
"It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace," Taylor captioned a photo of himself. "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday."
In his post, Taylor described living for many years knowing that "something was wrong," but not knowing what it was.
"Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it," he wrote. "Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know."
Taylor shares a 3-year-old son with his estranged wife and co-star, Brittany Cartwright, who filed for divorce from Taylor on Aug. 27, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
With his mental health diagnoses, Taylor is not alone, data shows.
It's estimated that six out of every 100 people experience PTSD -- a mental health disorder that develops after experiencing a dangerous or shocking event -- at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
PTSD, which can also come after learning that a friend or family member experienced trauma, can develop at any age, according to the NIMH.
Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that impacts around 4% of adults in the United States at some point in their lives, according to the NIMH.
In recent years, celebrities including singers Mariah Carey and Bebe Rexha and NBA star Delonte West have opened up about their own bipolar disorder diagnoses.
What to know about bipolar disorder
Bipolar disorder is defined by the NIMH as a "mental illness that causes unusual shifts in a person's mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration" that are more severe than the usual ups and downs that people experience.
The condition has three different types -- bipolar I disorder, bipolar II disorder, and cyclothymic disorder.
Taylor did not share publicly in his post further details on the type of bipolar disorder diagnosis he received, nor details on his treatment.
All three types of bipolar disorder involve drastic changes in moods ranging from very up and energized, called manic episodes, to very down and sad, known as depressive episodes, according to the NIMH.
The different moods and frequency of changing moods can impact a person's day-to-day functioning, as well as their sleep and activity levels.
Symptoms of bipolar disorder include noticeable changes in mood, sleep and activity levels, and swings in mood changes, ranging from manic to depressive, according to the NIMH.
According to the NIMH, bipolar disorder is most commonly diagnosed during the late teen years and early adulthood.
It is a condition that requires lifelong treatment, which can include everything from medication to professional talk therapy.
The NIMH notes that for people with bipolar disorder, in many cases, they also have other mental health conditions like anxiety disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and may struggle with drug or alcohol abuse or eating disorders.
People who have concerns that they or a loved one may be struggling with bipolar disorder or another mental health condition should reach out to a medical professional for help.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.