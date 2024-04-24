Singer Victoria Monét is opening up about the changes to her body that she says are due to polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

The "On My Mama" singer shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story from her performance earlier this month at Coachella.

In text shared above the photo, Monét wrote that she had "gained a lot of weight," adding, in part, "PCOS has me really messed up."

Monét, 34, is not alone in battling the condition.

PCOS is a reproductive hormone imbalance that affects around 1 in 10 women of childbearing age, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health.

Victoria Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Here are five common questions answered about PCOS.

1. What causes PCOS?

The exact cause of PCOS is not completely understood, but people with the condition have higher levels of androgens, such as testosterone and insulin, which can lead to diabetes.

The condition can cause problems with the menstrual cycle and can lead to the formation of multiple ovarian cysts. PCOS can also cause infertility because of complications the hormonal imbalance causes in the ovaries, according to the Office on Women's Health.

Most women are in their 20s and 30s when they find out they have PCOS, according to the Office on Women's Health, but the condition can happen at any age post-puberty.

Risk factors for PCOS include obesity and having an aunt, mother, or sister with the condition.

2. What are the symptoms of PCOS?

In addition to weight gain, symptoms of PCOS can include irregular or absent periods, excessive facial hair, and acne.

The primary reason for weight gain with PCOS is believed to be insulin resistance, which also makes it hard to lose weight, research shows.

Other symptoms also include thinning hair, darkening of the skin in certain areas, and skin tags in the armpits or neck area, according to the Office on Women's Health.

3. How is PCOS diagnosed?

PCOS is diagnosed based on a variety of features, and in addition to the patient’s symptoms, doctors may use blood work, physical exams, and/or pelvic exams, pelvic ultrasounds to aid in the diagnosis.

Often, other conditions are ruled out, and then a doctor diagnoses PCOS if a patient meets two of these symptoms: irregular or infrequent periods, signs of high levels of androgens (like acne and extra hair growth), multiple cysts on one or both ovaries shown on ultrasound or higher than normal blood levels of androgens, according to the Office on Women's Health.

4. Is there any treatment for PCOS?

Typically, treatment options to manage PCOS symptoms include hormonal birth control and anti-androgen medicines as well as weight loss or weight management, according to the Office on Women's Health.

There is no cure for PCOS.

5. Is it possible to get pregnant with PCOS?

Yes, while PCOS is a common cause of infertility, women who have PCOS can become pregnant, according to the Office on Women's Health.

Women should speak with their doctor and see a reproductive endocrinologist or specialist for help getting pregnant amid PCOS.