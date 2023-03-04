Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in the 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan," died Friday, according to his representative. He was 61.

Sizemore died at St. Joseph’s Hospital Burbank in Burbank, California, with his brother Paul Sizemore and twin sons Jayden and Jagger, 17, at his side.

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18. According to a statement issued Feb. 27 by his manager Charles Lago, the actor was "found to be suffering from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of stroke."

"I am very saddened by the loss of not only a client but a great friend and mentor of almost 15 years. Tom was one of the most sincere, kind and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing. His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me. The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend," Lago said in a statement Friday.

Paul Sizemore said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his older brother.

"He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always," he said in a statement.

Actress Maeve Quinlan, who was married to Sizemore from 1996 to 1999, and remained in contact with him, shared her "heartfelt condolences."

"Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives," she said in a statement.

Lago provided an update on Sizemore's condition after he was hospitalized.

"Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," Lago said, adding that doctors informed Sizemore's family "there is no further hope" and recommended they prepare for end-of-life decisions.

Lago ended his statement, saying, "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Cbs Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images, FILE Seen here from left, Tom Hanks as Captain John Miller, and Tom Sizemore as Sergeant Mike Horvath in the movie "Saving Private Ryan", directed by Steven Spielberg.

Sizemore appeared in several notable movies, including the aforementioned "Saving Private Ryan" as well as "Natural Born Killers," "Strange Days," "Devil in a Blue Dress," "Heat," "Enemy of the State," "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbor," to name a few.

In an interview from May 2022, the actor said his favorite film that he worked on was 2008's "The Last Lullaby," telling Decider it was "one of my favorite things I've ever done."

Sizemore has faced multiple charges related to domestic violence and abuse throughout his life, including in 2003 when he was convicted on domestic violence charges against his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, and in 2017 when he was convicted on two charges of domestic abuse for assaulting another girlfriend.

Gus Ruelas/Reuters, FILE Actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif., Feb. 27, 2011.

According to 2017 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Sizemore was removed from a movie set for allegedly groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. The actress, who was born in 1991, filed a formal complaint against Sizemore in 2018 over the alleged incident. Sizemore denied the actress' allegations from her complaint. In 2020, a Utah judge dismissed the case without prejudice.

Sizemore has also struggled with substance abuse, appearing on season 3 of VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and the subsequent second season of its spin-off, "Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House," both in 2010.

"[Cocaine, heroin and crystal meth] are the three most intense, life-destroying drugs," Sizemore told Access Hollywood in a 2013 interview.

He also opened up about his substance abuse in his 2016 memoir "By Some Miracle I Made It Out of There."