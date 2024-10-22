Kelly Rizzo is sharing how her boyfriend Breckin Meyer has been "so supportive" in her grieving process over her husband Bob Saget, who died in January 2022.
"Since day one, that’s just been such a big thing with him," Rizzo recently told E! News. "He knew what I went through, and he appreciated it and accepted it -- and always likes to talk about Bob."
"It’s never like, 'Oh, I don’t wanna mention Bob. I don’t want Breckin to feel bad about that,'" the "Comfort Food" podcast host said. "He’s just always been so kind about it. It’s been really special. It’s really nice that I’ve been able to move forward with him."
Rizzo and Meyer made their red carpet debut together in February at a Grammy Awards viewing party.
Since Saget’s unexpected death, Rizzo has been open about grief and said, "I’ve learned, 'Hey, it’s okay to just cry, even to strangers.'"
"I’ve learned it’s okay to share and to put your grief out there," she added.
In March, Rizzo opened up about the "complex" feelings of dating more than two years after Saget’s death.
She also shared how Saget’s daughters, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, and Jennifer Belle Saget, have been supportive of Rizzo when it comes to dating. In her interview with E! News, Rizzo said Meyer has even met Saget’s daughters.
"It’s pretty impossible not to like Breckin," Rizzo said. "He’s met Bob’s girls multiple times. We’ve had dinners together. They adore him. He adores them. It’s been really, really nice. They’ve kind of welcomed him."
When asked what Saget would think about her dating Meyer, Rizzo said, "He’s like, 'Alright, I’m not thrilled about any of this, but it’s got to be somebody, let it be Breckin.'"
In May, Rizzo shared a sweet birthday tribute to Meyer and called him,"kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful."