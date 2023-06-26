Actress Angela Bassett, comedy legend Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton and the Sundance Institute's Michelle Satter will all receive honorary Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Satter will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award while Bassett, Brooks and Littleton will each receive honorary Oscar statuettes for their contributions to the industry.
In Monday's announcement, Academy President Janet Yang noted, "The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans."
Bassett was heralded for her decade-spanning career, throughout which she "has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting," Yang's statement read. Bassett has been nominated for two Oscars, one for best actress for "What's Love Got to Do with It" in 1994 and another for best supporting actress for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earlier this year.
Brooks, who won a best original screenplay Oscar for "The Producers" in 1969, "lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment," Yang's statement read. Brooks has been nominated for two additional Oscars: best adapted screenplay for "Young Frankenstein" and best original song for "Blazing Saddles" from the film of the same name, both in 1975.
Yang called Littleton's career as a film editor "a model for those who come after her." She was nominated for the best film editing Oscar for "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in 1983.
Satter was praised by Yang as a "pillar of the independent film community" who has "played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."
The quartet will be honored at the 14th Governors Awards on Nov. 12.