On a new episode of her "Unqualified" podcast, Anna Faris detailed the "reign of terror" she alleges she faced on the set of "My Super Ex-Girlfriend" at the hands of director Ivan Reitman.

Reitman, who directed classic comedies like "Stripes" and "Twins" as well as the first two "Ghostbusters" films, died in February at 75.

Asking if she could "speak ill of the dead," Faris told her guest, "Girls" creator and star Lena Dunham, that working with the filmmaker was "one of my hardest film experiences."

"I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror -- he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day," Faris claimed. "My first day, it was me."

Faris recalled showing up to set late on the first day of shooting the 2006 film due to a wardrobe mishap and Reitman not taking it well. "I felt angry and hurt and humiliated," she said of how Reitman treated her in that moment.

The "Scary Movie" actress also detailed another incident in which Reitman "slapped my a--," adding, "That was a weird moment."

In a 2017 episode of her podcast, Faris discussed the same incident, though she did not name the director at the time.

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a-- in front of the crew so hard," she recalled. "And all I could do was giggle."

Faris said she dismissed the incident at the time as "not that big of a deal" but said it affected her. "But it made me feel small," she said. "He wouldn't have done that to the male lead."