Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter Dannielynn is growing up so fast.
Birkhead took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of him and Dannielynn, 16, enjoying themselves at a Duran Duran concert for Father's Day as well as a throwback snap of them together.
"Having a great Father's Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert. I've been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby," he wrote in the caption. "Of course we had to get here first, well because I'm old."
The father-daughter outing comes just weeks after Birkhead shared a sweet post with Dannielynn in which he revealed she had finished her junior year of high school and that she had "maintained honor roll through some challenging times" they had in caring for his mother prior to her death.
"I am so proud!" he wrote in the caption.
"Nothing like trying to have a serious conversation with your kid and instead you get trolled with the worst pics of you ever taken on their cell phone. I can't be the only parent with this issue!" Birkhead joked.
He added, "Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade….and in the meantime, hopefully she can take some better pictures of me. I think I am going to give her a photography class over the Summer."
Smith, Dannielynn's late mother, died in February 2007 at the age of 39.