Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos.

The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram.

The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling in a selfie with Gomez, and another shows a photo she took of Gomez drinking a beer at a restaurant.

The photo stack also included a video of Grande in a sound-booth, with no audio.

The last time Grande shared a photo with Gomez was in February. The photo showed the two of them wearing black tie attire.

The "Positions" singer married Gomez in 2021 at their home in Montecito, California. Grande first confirmed she was dating Gomez when he appeared in her and Justin Bieber's music video for the song "Stuck With You."