"Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife Emely Fardo are new parents.

Palmer and Fardo, who married in 2020, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 10, to share a joint post featuring a family photo of them and their new bundle of joy, a baby girl named Ella Reine.

"Our worlds have been forever changed... She's finally here... ELLA REINE PALMER," the couple wrote. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude."

In the photo, new dad Palmer is smiling at the camera while Fardo holds Ella Reine, with the newborn resting her head on her mom.

Bachelor Nation stars past and present shared well-wishes in the comments section, including new "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei who wrote, "Congratulations Jesse!! So happy for you guys."

"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner also chimed in, writing, "Congratulations Palmers!!!! God bless your household."

Rachel Recchia, Clayton Echard and Charity Lawson were among the many others who expressed their excitement over the news.