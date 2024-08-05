Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman has announced she is pregnant with her first child.
Dorfman took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, posting a photo of her and husband Blaine Hart in which she shows off her pregnancy and holds up a sonogram of their bundle of joy.
"Future Mom + Dad!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year."
"Already the best mom in the world ❤️ @andidorfman!" Hart replied in the comments.
Dorfman also got support from some of her fellow "Bachelorette" alums in the comments section.
"Oh my gosh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You will be such a good mama!!!!" Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, while Trista Sutter added, "Andi!!!!!!!!! Soooooooo excited!!!"
Emily Maynard Johnson wrote, "So beyond excited for you!!! You're going to be the best mommy and I'm just so happy for you guys!!"
Tayshia Adams chimed in, "The best BEST news!!!! You were made for this!! Can't wait to meet you, Baby Hart!!"
Dorfman starred on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor" in 2014 and went on to lead season 10 of "The Bachelorette" later that year.
The former reality star and Hart announced their engagement in March 2022 and were married in Italy in May 2023.