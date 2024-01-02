Former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after more than four years of marriage.

Lindsay, the first Black lead in "Bachelor" franchise history, met Abasolo on season 13 of "The Bachelorette" in 2017. The couple later tied the knot on Aug. 24, 2019.

Abasolo filed for divorce Jan. 2, listing New Year's Eve as the date of separation and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. He is seeking spousal support.

(L-R) Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the MLBPA x Fanatics "Players Party" at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images for Fanatics, FILE

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Jan. 2, calling his role as a husband his "proudest role so far."

"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he continued. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality."

Lindsay has yet to address the breakup on social media but called 2023 "one of the hardest years of my life" in a recap post shared to Instagram on Dec. 31, in which Abasolo is tagged.

ABC News has reached out to Lindsay's representative for comment on the divorce announcement.