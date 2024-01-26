After picking up eight Oscar nominations earlier this week, "Barbie" is back in theaters.

The exclusive one-week engagement kicks off Friday, Jan. 26.

In an announcement released earlier this month, Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros., and Andrew Cripps, the studio's head of international distribution, said, "We've said it before and we'll say it again, we've never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie."

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." Warner Bros. via AP

Their joint statement continued, "This masterful vision for Mattel's doll could only have come from the creative minds of [director and co-writer] Greta Gerwig and [co-writer] Noah Baumbach, and in Greta's hands Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story."

"Greta and the film's producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come," they added. "We're proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen."

"Barbie," the highest-grossing movie of 2023, is Oscar-nominated for best supporting actor (Gosling), best costume design, best adapted screenplay, best supporting actress (Ferrera), best production design and best picture. It received two nods in the best original song category for Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For?"

Earlier this month, "Barbie" earned two Golden Globes for best original song for "What Was I Made For" and cinematic and box office achievement. At the Critics Choice Awards, the film scored six wins, including best comedy and best song for "I'm Just Ken."