America Ferrera shared the news about her Oscar nomination with her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-stars.

The actress, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Barbie," shared an Instagram post with several photos and videos from the moment she found out about the recognition.

One of the photos is a screengrab from a FaceTime conversation she had with Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn -- her co-stars in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." She also shared screengrabs from facetime conversations she had with Eva Longoria and The Ideateur founder Elsa Collins, and others.

America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively appear in this image shared by Ferrera on Instagram. America Ferrera/Instagram

"There was a lot of screaming with some of my sisters on FaceTime," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Tamblyn, who shared Ferrera's post on her Instagram story, wrote, "Can confirm we rushed to FaceTime our girl while she was still in bed mere minutes after she got the news about her Oscar nomination."

"I just feel so proud of you @americaferrera," Tamblyn continued. "So much joy and love for you and all your hard work. Lucky us we get to share these incredibly special moments in each other's lives."

In her post, Ferrera included a video "re-enacting" the moment she found out about the news for her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"Re-enactment for @ryanpierswiilliams of when I got the news that I'm Academy Award nominated!!!!!!" Ferrera wrote in the caption of the post. "He was taking the kids to school so I was at home alone but he insisted on a re-do 😂."

"I'm still processing," she added. "Needless to say -- wow! What a thing! Childhood dream realized. 😭🤯 Thank you @theacademy @barbiethemovie and the Queens Greta and Margot who we all know deserve everything for what they gifted the world! 💖"

In "Barbie," Ferrera portrayed Gloria, a Mattel employee who struggles to connect with her daughter, Sasha.

"Barbie" is nominated for eight Academy Awards. In addition to Ferrera's best supporting actress nod, Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the film, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are also nominated for best adapted screenplay.