Boy meets fiancee! "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo tagged in Owensville, Indiana, of the couple posing together in front of a lake, with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.

"The best is yet to come," Savage, who also starred in the "Boy Meets World" spinoff "Girl Meets World," captioned the snapshot.

A source close to Savage confirmed the couple's engagement to "Good Morning America," saying, "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Danica McKeller, who starred in "The Wonder Years" with Savage's older brother, Fred, wrote, "Congratulations!!" followed by three heart-eye emojis.