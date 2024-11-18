Police are investigating a break-in on the grounds of Windsor Castle, near the family home of Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales.
The suspects were able to enter a building and steal two items from the royal family estate in Windsor, England, on Oct. 13, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police told ABC News.
"At around 11.45pm on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Izuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area."
According to police, no arrests have been made and the "investigation is ongoing."
Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, saying they never do so on security issues.
It is not known whether William and Kate and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, were home at the time of the break-in.
The family moved to Adelaide Cottage, a home on the grounds of Windsor Castle, from Kensington Palace in 2022.
George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School in nearby Berkshire. The school was in session the week of the burglary, meaning it is likely the family was not traveling at the time.
Windsor Castle is located over 20 miles outside of London. It was a favorite retreat of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who spent much of her time there before her death in 2022.
There were several security breaches at Windsor Castle during Queen Elizabeth's reign, including an incident in 2022 in which an intruder gained access to the barracks of the soldiers who guard the castle.
In an interview after the security breach in 2022, ABC News royal contributor Robert Jobson explained that it's harder to secure Windsor Castle than Buckingham Palace, the monarch's full-time residence in London.
"Buckingham Palace is like the White House. It has a strong perimeter with very stringent security protocols and Scotland Yard officers within the compound," Jobson said. "But Windsor Castle is more difficult to protect. It's open to the public and it's a vast area with many different entrances."