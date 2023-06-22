"Bros" actor Luke Macfarlane is a dad.
Macfarlane announced on Instagram Wednesday that he and his partner, two-time champion alpine skier Hig Roberts, welcomed a daughter named Tess Eleanor Macfarlane on June 4.
"We started life with some hectic days and received world class care," he said, revealing that they got to take their baby girl home on Father's Day.
"Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," Macfarlane continued.
The "Brothers & Sisters" alum's post included photos of himself holding Tess, a snap of Tess holding Roberts' finger, and a short clip of them leaving the hospital with Tess.
Macfarlane's friends took to the comments to send him and Roberts their congrats, including his "Bros" co-star Billy Eichner, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood, "Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett and more.