Camila Alves McConaughey channeled Kate Hudson's "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" style for the cover of NewBeauty en Español.
McConaughey, who was featured in the magazine for her new platform Women of Today, wore a silk yellow gown reminiscent of Hudson's dress that she wore in the iconic 2003 film, which also starred McConaughey's husband, Matthew McConaughey.
Like Hudson's dress in the film, McConaughey's dress was floor length and included a plunging neckline. McConaughey gave the look a laid back feel with her hair down.
In the rom-com film, Hudson, who portrayed Andie Anderson, wore the dress in one of the final scenes with a diamond necklace designed by Harry Winston. Hudson told Vanity Fair in a 2023 interview that the gown was custom-made by Carolina Herrera.
At the time, she said the costume designer, Karen Patch, "worked with the [Carolina] Herrera team to "create something that she felt was timeless, classic, and clean."
"I love that dress. I think that color just was one of those statement colors and was great on camera," she added.
Since then, many have recreated the same look. "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter put her own spin on the iconic yellow gown for her birthday earlier this year when she wore a mini dress length version of the gown.