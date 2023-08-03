Cardi B has been named a suspect in an incident captured on camera that saw the rapper throw her microphone into the crowd during a Las Vegas show after a concertgoer tossed a drink at her mid-performance.
According to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by ABC News, an unnamed individual "was in attendance of the Cardi B show at Drai's Night/Beach Club located at 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada."
"During that time a BFA in her late 20’s in a black and white sneaker shoe with colorful letters with a red/cooper hair color threw a drink at Cardi B on stage," the report continued. "As a result of the drink being thrown at Cardi B, Cardi B threw the microphone in her hands at the crowd in the direction of the drink."
The police report stated that an individual, whose name was redacted in the report, "was struck by the microphone on her right shoulder." That individual at the time "had been recording" on her phone and "that the recording caught the incident."
The report stated that as a result of the event, the individual said she was “experiencing pain because of this incident and is going to go get medical attention."
Additionally, the individual said "that the crowd was very large during this incident, and she was unable to complete a report with security or notify police at that time," according to the police report.
ABC News has reached out to reps for Cardi B for comment.
LVMPD opened a battery investigation after a woman told police she "was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."
Over the weekend, a video went viral showing a concertgoer tossing a drink at Cardi B as she performed her 2017 hit "Bodak Yellow," and the rapper responded by throwing the mic into the audience.
The fan who threw the drink was escorted out by security, but it was unclear if the mic hit that person or a bystander.
A separate video showed Cardi B telling fans she was hot and asking them to throw her some water. It's unclear at what point in the show the drink-throwing incident was caught on video.
The rapper addressed the incident on the livestreaming app Stationhead on Sunday, saying she was "assaulted" when the water and ice hit her in the face "mad hard."
"What happened yesterday was blatantly disrespectful," she added.
In a separate incident from the night before, Cardi B was also seen on video throwing her mic at her DJ, later addressing this incident on Stationhead and saying she reacted this way because "he was just not doing his job right."
ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.