Carrie Underwood is sporting a new matching tattoo she got with her mother and two sisters in Las Vegas.
"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'what?' and 'where?'" the "Out of That Truck" singer captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday.
"I never would've thought I'd see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas," she added.
The slideshow features a close-up look at the infinity heart tattoo the foursome got and a shot of them sitting together for a selfie.
There are also photos of Underwood getting her ink on the top of her right foot.
Carole, on the other hand, opted to get her tattoo on her right wrist -- and it appears Underwood's sisters, Shanna and Stephanie, got theirs on their wrists as well.
The eight-time Grammy winner thanked Las Vegas-based tattoo artist Darek Riley for "being so sweet to the Underwood girls."
Underwood just wrapped a string of shows for her "Reflection" residency; she'll return to Las Vegas in September with more dates.