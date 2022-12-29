Cheryl Burke is looking toward the new year with optimism.

In a TikTok video, the former "Dancing With the Stars" pro shared a clip of her walking with text on the screen talking about how she's ready for 2023.

"When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad," she said. "It's because I f---ing made it through the year that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I am."

"Ready to move forward," Burke added. "To no longer be defined by my past, and so ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, let's show 'em how it's done!"

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, FILE TV Personality Cheryl Burke attends an event, Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

It's been an eventful year for the two time mirrorball champion, who has openly shared her journey throughout the year on social media.

In February, she filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after more than two and a half years of marriage.

Then in November, after 25 seasons, Burke retired from "DWTS." She performed her farewell dance during the season 31 finale and thanked her "DWTS" family.

"Thank you for believing in me and thank you for helping me find my voice," she said at the time. "I love you all."