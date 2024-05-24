Chris Hemsworth roasted by Robert Downey Jr., 'Avengers' co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Robert Downey Jr. was on hand to represent all of their Avengers co-stars not in attendance.
During his speech at the ceremony on Thursday, the "Iron Man" actor explained that he asked their Marvel superhero pals for a three-word response to the question "What is Chris Hemsworth?" The answers ranged from heartfelt to hilarious.
Jeremy Renner, who porrayed Hawkeye, joked, "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing," while Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) offered up a callback to one of the most famous lines from 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" by saying, "Friend from work."
Scarlett Johansson, who played Black Widow, quipped that Hemsworth was a "sensitive leading lady" while Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America, sarcastically called him the "second best Chris."
Downey Jr. completed the responses by saying, "I'm just gonna bring it right here to the moment, to the here and now with joy and such a sense that there is no one who deserves this more. He is 'Hollywood star recipient.'"
Earlier in his speech, the recent Oscar winner joked that he wrote his speech himself, adding that that's "why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant."
“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being," he said. "You're a legend."
"Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection -- down under -- he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude."