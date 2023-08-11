It’s Chris Hemsworth's birthday and his wife, Elsa Pataky is celebrating him in a sweet way.
In an Instagram post that the model shared on Friday for Hemsworth’s 40th birthday, Pataky posted a photo of the both of them and joked that she’d share some “beauty secrets” with the “Thor” star as he enters this new decade of his life.
“That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love,” Pataky, 47, said in the caption of the photo that features Hemsworth covering his mouth with a shocked expression on his face. “But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok!”
“I’ll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets,” she said. “Even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!”
Hemsworth and Pataky have been married for 13 years. The couple tied the knot in December 2010.
They welcomed their daughter, India Rose, in May 2012, and their twin sons Sasha and Tristan in 2014.