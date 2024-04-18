Our first look at "Transformers One" is here, and it's out of this world -- literally.

The film, the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, debuted in space Thursday morning before dropping online.

"Before he was Optimus Prime, he was Orion Pax. Before he was Megatron, he was D-16," onscreen text reads. "Every transformer has an origin."

L-r, Brian Tyree Henry (D-16), Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax) in "Transformers One." Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

"Transformers One" is billed as "the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever," according to a synopsis.

The film features a stacked voice cast led by "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax and "Eternals" actor Brian Tyree Henry as D-16.

Also featured are Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Watch the full trailer here:

"Transformers One" hits theaters Sept. 20.