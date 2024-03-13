Chuck Norris is celebrating another trip around the sun.

The "Walker, Texas Ranger" actor shared a video to Instagram on March 10 of him facing off against a punching bag and delivering a message to his fans.

"You know, I'm 84 today, but I feel like I'm 48," he says with a laugh in the video. "God bless you all."

Norris captioned the post, "Feeling good and staying active! Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. God Bless."

Born Carlos Ray Norris in 1940, he is a third-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu, a eighth degree black belt in taekwondo and a fifth degree black belt in karate. He faced off against Bruce Lee in 1972's "The Way of the Dragon" (known as "Return of the Dragon" in the U.S.) and fought alongside Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more in 2012's "The Expendables 2."