"I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1🤍 I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew. I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world," he wrote.