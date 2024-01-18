Connie Britton addressed her absence at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and showed off what she would have worn to the event.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress posted photos of herself donning a beautiful pink gown with sparkly high heels, sporting a big smile on her face as she posed for the camera.

In the caption, Britton, 56, began by apologizing to Dylan McDermott, her co-star from season one of "American Horror Story" franchise called "Murder House" for missing their reunion at the show where she and McDermott were set to present the award for lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

McDermott, 62, portrayed the character of Ben Harmon who is married to Vivien Harmon played by Britton on the show.

She also dedicated the apology to Anthony Anderson who played the villain role as Rubber Man in the iconic series and was the host at the Emmys.

"Dear @dylan.mcdermott and #Rubberman, I am so sorry I had to miss joining you on Monday at the #Emmyawards for an @ahsfx reunion!" she wrote in the caption.

"Even though I was impregnated with the antichrist by at least one, if not both of you, I was truly looking forward to seeing you on that grand Emmy stage and reminiscing about those good old spooky days."

While sharing her outfit that she planned to wear for the Emmys, Britton explained her reason for not being able to attend the event which was due to the snowstorm in New York.

"Wanted to send along my "Emmy pictures" since this is as far as I got before being alerted that, because of a snowstorm in NY, I had to hop the next plane in order to make it to work on time the next day," she continued.

After thanking her glam team for helping her get set up with the dress, she quipped, "I was definitely the most decked out person on my cross country flight that evening!"

"Congrats to all the nominees and winners! See ya next year!" she concluded her post before sending a message to Anderson, writing, "And #Rubberman…don't be a stranger. Love, Connie."

Responding in the comment section of the post, McDermott wrote, "You look gorgeous! #Rubberman sends his best!"

Britton and McDermott were part of the original cast members of the "American Horror Story" franchise in 2011. She later reprised her role for the eighth season of the show "Apocalypse" in 2018.