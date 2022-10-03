Country singer Hardy is asking for prayers after his tour bus was involved in an accident, resulting in "significant injuries" for himself and three other passengers.

"Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol," he wrote in a statement posted to his social media platforms on Sunday. "There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries."

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital," Hardy continued. "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Recording artist Hardy performs, Aug. 21, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The "wait in the truck" singer, 32, said he's since been released from the hospital but was "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows."

"My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days," he explained.

"Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

In an update shared to his Instagram story hours later, the Academy of Country Music's reigning songwriter of the year said, "I'm alive and that's all that matters."

Hardy's fiancée Caleigh shared a photo of herself holding his hand, writing on her own Instagram story, "I'm thanking God with all of my heart that I'm able to hold his hand right now."

"It really is a miracle that everyone is safe," she added.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hardy and his team were traveling west on Interstate Highway 40 on Sunday after performing at the Country Thunder music festival in Bristol, Tennessee, when the tour bus went off the right side of the roadway and overturned on its left side.