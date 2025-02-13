Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg had a mini "Sex and the City" reunion.
Nixon took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to share a photo of her and Eigenberg seemingly on the set of "And Just Like That…" the iconic show's sequel series.
The actors, who played Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady, are seen bundled up, with Nixon wearing a puffer jacket over a sweater and Eigenberg wearing a jean jacket over a flannel shirt.
"Fancy seeing you here," she captioned the post.
The co-stars are friendly in real life, but their onscreen counterparts have had a roller coaster relationship.
After falling in love on "Sex and the City," Miranda and Steve have since split in "And Just Like That…" -- a move which broke the hearts of longtime fans.
"This photo makes me SO happy," one fan wrote on Nixon's post. Another called the duo "America's Mom & Dad," while a third fan called them "my favorite tv couple ever."
"And Just Like That…" has been renewed for a third season.
"Sex and the City" alum Kim Cattrall confirmed she won't be back after her cameo last season. Rosie O'Donnell and Patti LuPone will be joining the likes of Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and others in the cast for season 3.