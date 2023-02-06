There's nothing but "positive thoughts" coming from Dale Moss in response to his ex, Clare Crawley, getting married.

The former NFL player, who got engaged to Crawley after meeting on season 16 of "The Bachelorette" in 2020, recently shared his well wishes for her in her new marriage.

"I think anytime someone finds love, that's a goal to find that for every person. So, you know, there's nothing but love and positive thoughts on this end," he shared when asked about the news by Us Weekly at an event over the weekend.

He went on to say that he is currently "in an amazing relationship" that he is "solely focused on."

"But again, I wish nothing but the best," he added. "Love is a beautiful thing and I think it's great when anyone finds that."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Dale Moss attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Moss has been dating designer Galey Alix for almost a year since splitting from Crawley in September 2021. He described his relationship with Alix further while chatting with "Good Morning America" at the event.

"I am with the hardest-working, most-talented, beautiful woman, inside and out, that I think I've ever met," he said. "I'm very, very grateful for what we have."

Crawley and Moss dramatically left season 16 of "The Bachelorette" early after hitting it off, leading Tayshia Adams to become her replacement as the bachelorette.

The pair broke up in January 2021, reconnected shortly after their breakup announcement and finally ended it for good in September 2021.