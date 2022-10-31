Danai Gurira and Ryan Coogler are opening up on how the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" cast and crew leaned on one another for support while making the movie and simultaneously grieving the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

While appearing on "Good Morning America" Monday, Gurira, who reprises her role as Okoye in the sequel, said they "needed to be" there for each other.

"There was a journey we were taking -- there was a journey of grief and loss that we were navigating as we did this to honor our brother," she said.

"You never knew when and how you would need more support -- which day or which -- and being around one another was the key thing," she continued. "Sometimes it was a day you were there for someone, sometimes someone was there for you."

She said she also found they supported one another by "enjoying each other's work."

"I remember being on set sometimes when Letitia was doing a scene and I wasn't shooting that day but it was just about being there and triumphing with her triumphs," Gurira explained. "Because watching what she was doing that day was giving me joy and so just to be there and experience the film from all the ways it was coming together was really also very nurturing."

The film's director Coogler also opened up about having to rewrite the script of the sequel following Boseman's death.

He said he had a "phenomenal team" to help him throughout the process.

"I had a co-writer who was great, Joe Robert Cole, great producers, Nate Moore and Kevin Feige -- they were all supportive," he said. "And what was great about the first film, we formed a family so I had a good idea of what folks would be willing to do and not willing to do."

He continued, "These are all very strong-minded people, like Danai, and they don't do things if it doesn't have integrity or if they don't think they can pull it off. So I just thought about that and thought about what would honor Chad the best, what he would want us to do, what would make sense and we just worked at it and tried to make something that people could put their best into and make something for our audience."

The two also revealed their own three words to describe the sequel: Coogler's included "love," "life" and "hope," while Gurira's included "epic," "transformative" and "healing."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theaters Nov. 11.