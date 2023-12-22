Darren Criss' family is growing by one.

The Emmy-winning actor took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to announce that he and wife Mia Swier are set to welcome their second child together.

"And COMING SOON… let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop ✌️🤪 ‼️" he captioned the post, which included a mockup of the poster for 2018's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" with Criss, Swier and their 1-year-old daughter Bluesy Belle's faces replacing the movie's actors.

Criss' post received lots of love from his followers, including pals Vanessa Hudgens, Lance Bass and his fellow "Glee" alum Jenna Ushkowitz.

This news comes as Criss wrapped his "A Very Darren Christmas" tour in Nashville on Dec. 20, which supported his 2021 holiday album, "A Very Darren Crissmas."

Criss and Swier married in February 2019 and welcomed their first child together in April 2022.