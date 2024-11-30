Diane Keaton has released her first-ever solo single just in time for the holidays.
The actress known for her work in "First Wives Club," "Annie Hall" and more came out with a new song called "First Christmas" on Friday.
The song was written by award-winning songwriters Carole Bayer Sager and Jonas Myrin.
"When Carole and Jonas first played me 'First Christmas,' I got teary," Keaton said in a statement shared in a press release for the new song. "It is such a beautiful sentiment, and I couldn't wait to sing it. I'm very proud to be a part of this beautiful Christmas song, and I hope you enjoy it."
Keaton also took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing the song, which she called, "The most beautiful gift I could ever imagine."
The actress also took to Instagram to thank those who have shared their "First Christmas" journeys.
"Your comments, your stories, and the way you've shared your own 'First Christmas' journeys have touched me deeply," she said. "It reminds me of the peace we find in the love and memories we hold close, when we share these together, we are never alone."
"First Christmas" is available on all music streaming platforms now.