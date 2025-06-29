Dick Van Dyke was unable to attend a comedy event over the weekend after falling ill, his wife, Arlene Silver, told attendees.
The legendary actor and Silver were scheduled to co-host their event, Vandy Camp, at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School on Saturday, according to the event's official Instagram page.
While taking the stage at the event, Silver explained her husband's absence, telling the crowd Van Dyke wasn't feeling well, according to People.
Introducing herself as "not the Van Dyke you're expecting," Silver said, "I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry."
"When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days," she continued. "Unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."
Silver added she was "pretty confident" her husband would appear in person at the next Vandy Camp. Van Dyke, however, did make a brief appearance via livestream, per People.
ABC News has reached out to Van Dyke's representative for comment.
Vandy Camp is billed as an afternoon of performances by Van Dyke, Silver, and their group Vantastix, along with live music, film clips, conversation, a Q&A session and more, its Instagram page described.
In December, Van Dyke celebrated his 99th birthday. Ahead of the milestone, he appeared in the extended director's cut of Coldplay's "All My Love" music video, where he sang with Chris Martin, spent time with his family and reflected on his life.
"I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway," Van Dyke said in the video. "When you think how lucky I am, I got to do what I do -- play and act silly."
The video also featured vintage clips from Van Dyke's decades-long career and included a few introspective moments, including his thoughts on love.
"Boy, that's -- they've been attacking that question for centuries," he said at the time. "I don't know. It certainly is a feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as you care for yourself."
At one point, Van Dyke also spoke candidly about mortality.
"I'm acutely aware that I'm, you know, can go any day now, but I don't know why it doesn't concern me," he said. "I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I'm going to be all right."