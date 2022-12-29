The two-episode premiere of the upcoming season of the animated "Star Wars" series hits the streaming platform on Jan. 4.

In season two, "The Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic," according to the synopsis. "They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places."

The action-packed trailer for the upcoming season was released earlier this month.

Mark your calendar this January for more episodes of the "National Treasure" spinoff series, "National Treasure: Edge of History," and "Willow," too.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of January arrivals on Disney+ below.

Jan. 4

"The Boonies" (S1)

"Locked Up Abroad" (S12)

"Lost Treasures of Egypt" (S4)

"Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" (S2)

"Primal Survivor: Over the Andes" (S1)

"Underworld, Inc." (S1, S2)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Spoils of War" and Episode 202 "Ruins of War"

"National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"

"Willow - Episode 7





Jan. 6

"Strangest Bird Alive"





Jan. 11

"Airport Security" (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

"Best in Bridal" (S1)

"Bride & Prejudice" (S1)

"Celebrity Ghost Stories" (S5, S6)

"Evil Genius" (S1)

"My Ghost Story" (S1)

"SuperKitties" (S1, 11 episodes)

"Chasing Waves" - All Episodes Streaming

"Gina Yei" - All Episodes Streaming

"National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 6 "Frenemies"

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

"Willow" - Episode 8





Jan. 18

"Chibi Tiny Tales" (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

"Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S2, 5 episodes)

"Me & Mickey (Shorts)" (S1, 13 episodes)

"Night Stalkers" (S1)

"Secret Life of Predators" (S1)

"King Shakir Recycle" - Premiere

"National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 7 "Point of No Return"

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 204 "Faster"





Jan. 25

"Bloody Tales of Europe" (S1)

"Dino Ranch" (S2, 6 episodes)

"Hacking the System" (S1)

"Riding Britain’s Railways" (S1)

"Mila in the Multiverse" - Premiere

"National Treasure: Edge of History" - Episode 8 “Family Tree”

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" - Episode 205 “Entombed”





Jan. 27

"American Blackout"

"Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes"

"T. Rex Autopsy"



