Dolly Parton is opening up following husband Carl Dean's death earlier this week.
In an Instagram post Thursday, the singer shared a statement that she called a "love note to family, friends and fans."
"Thank you for all the messages, cards and flowers that you've sent to pay your respect for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," the message read. "I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me."
"He is God's arms now and I am okay with that," she added. "I will always love you."
Dean's death was first announced Monday in a statement on Parton's social media accounts.
"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82," the statement read. "He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."
Parton, who was married to Dean for nearly 60 years, also spoke about their many decades together in a quote included in the statement.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," the note read. "Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."
The couple, who married in 1966, kept their relationship largely private over the years.
While Dean avoided the spotlight, Parton often spoke about their bond. She once revealed that his love for rock 'n' roll influenced her "Rockstar" album.
"Most of these songs I chose because of Carl, and because I knew they were good songs -- 'cause he knows good music," she told "Good Morning America" in 2023.
In a 2022 interview with ET Canada, Parton shared the key to their lasting marriage: space, mutual respect and enjoying life together.
"I like it when people say, 'How did it last so long?' I say, 'It's [still] going,'" Parton said at the time. "You know, there's a lot to be said about that. So, we're not in each other's face all the time. He's not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together."
"So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa," she added.